Frank Lampard believes 'door is open' for Chelsea to overturn Real Madrid tie

Frank Lampard said he believes "the door is open" for Chelsea to overturn a 2-0 deficit to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

A red card for Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell just before the hour mark effectively ended any hope the team had of springing a surprise at the Bernabeu, after Karim Benzema had scored to give Real Madrid a first-half lead.

Marco Asensio fired in a second after 74 minutes to leave Lampard’s team facing a mammoth task to rescue the tie at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday, as their last hope of rescuing a wretched season hangs by a thread.

“It’s a big challenge of course, a team of the quality of Real Madrid,” said Lampard.

“The door is open, it’s up to us if we want to kick it open further."

The result meant Chelsea have failed to score in four consecutive games for the first time since 1993, with three different managers having overseen a goalless run stretching back to March 18.

Chelsea had an early sight of goal when Joao Felix raced clear of Eder Militao and fired at Thibaut Courtois, only for the former Blues goalkeeper to shovel the ball to safety.

It was to be the team’s best chance until substitute Mason Mount went through in added time but his shot was blocked by former Blues teammate Antonio Rudiger.

“Mixed emotions about the game. For a period with 11 men, we were in the game, we had some chances. I think we could do better," said Lampard.

“We can utilise our strengths better, especially with the wing-backs, we can be more urgent. Those are things for myself and the staff and the players to work on. I saw opportunity there that we didn’t quite take.

“The spirit was great at the end of the game was great – 10 men for half an hour, you understand a lot of things can happen.

“We have to believe. I have to be the first one to believe this is possible.”

Real were ruthless in dispatching the rudderless visitors, from whom the attacking life seemed to drain once Benzema had struck in what to that point had been a balanced first half.

The Real captain netted from close range after 21 minutes after Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped a Vinicius Junior effort into his path.

It was the French striker's 89th Champions League goal.

Chilwell was shown a straight red card for pulling down Rodrygo as he ran through on goal.

Despite controlling the game, Madrid had to wait until the 74th minute for their second, with Asensio drilling home from the edge of the box after a short corner routine.

“If you don’t believe in top level sport that things will go your way … it’s a mindset and a belief,” said Lampard. “The fans will [believe]. They will come and support us."

He added: “It’ll be different next week. We’re not favourites. We weren’t favourites yesterday, we’re not favourites today. The possibilities are ours if we can take them.”

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti echoed Lampard’s words that the tie is not yet over and called on his players to show calm ahead of the return leg in London.

“I’m not exhausted, I’m quite well,” said the former Blues boss. “I have tonnes of energy. But obviously we have to suffer, it’s not simple to be on the bench even when you’re winning 2-0.

“I’m happy but we have to be calm and there’s another 90 minutes. In football, anything can happen. We have got to manage it properly and try to repeat the match we had tonight.

“We are satisfied with the result, with the performance. We’re satisfied only for tonight.

“It’s not over yet. We know really well Chelsea will try to do everything next week.”