Chelsea among six Premier League teams to tour US in July

The US will host a pre-season tournament featuring six Premier League clubs from July 22-30, the league announced on Tuesday.

The six clubs involved in the tournament are Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United. The teams will compete in nine matches across five cities.

The tournament will be played in five cities along the east coast.

"We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series tournament," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said on Tuesday.

"Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season.

"We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer."

The tournament will begin with Chelsea playing Brighton at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 22.

Fulham face Brentford before Newcastle and Aston Villa go head-to-head at the same venue the following day.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Orlando's Exploria Stadium, Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, will also host games.

The Premier League previously hosted pre-season matches overseas in its Asia Trophy competition, with nine editions having taken place in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand since 2003.

Premier League USA tour 2023

July 22

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 23

Fulham v Brentford, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Newcastle United v Aston Villa, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 26

Brentford v Brighton, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Chelsea v Newcastle United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Fulham v Aston Villa, Exploria Stadium, Orlando

July 28

Brighton v Newcastle United, Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

July 30

Aston Villa v Brentford, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Chelsea v Fulham, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland