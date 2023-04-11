Benfica and Inter look to bounce back as they clash in Champions League last eight

European powerhouses Benfica and Inter Milan clash at the Stadium of Light in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday determined to get their seasons back on track.

Italian giants Inter have gone more than a month without a victory, while Primeira Liga leaders Benfica will seek to bounce back after losing 2-1 to their fiercest rivals Porto in the league on Friday.

Inter drew 1-1 in Serie A with Salernitana on the same day to stretch their winless streak to six games.

The Italians, in the last eight for the first time in 12 years, will hope they can reach the Champions League last four for the first time since they last won the competition in 2010.

Benfica are aiming to make it past the quarter-finals for the first time since losing the final to Inter's rivals AC Milan in 1990.

The loss to Porto was only Benfica's second defeat after a setback at Braga 17 matches ago. They have won 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions since then.

“The game against Porto didn't go how we expected,” Benfica midfielder Chiquinho said. “Now our focus is on Tuesday’s game. It’s an important match and we need to find a way to get the victory in front of our fans.”

Benfica, European champions in 1961 and 1962, are in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive season, having been eliminated by eventual runners-up Liverpool last year.

They have been one of the surprise packages this season after starting in the third qualifying round. They won a difficult group that included Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, then easily eliminated Belgian champions Club Brugge in the round of 16.

Only Napoli have scored more than Benfica’s 23 goals, while no quarter-finalist has registered fewer than the 11 netted by Inter, who got past Benfica's rivals Porto in the last 16.

Benfica will be relying heavily on striker Goncalo Ramos, whose 17 goals in 23 games in the Portuguese top flight have helped them open up a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

The 21-year-old forward made a big impact at the World Cup in December when he was picked to start for Portugal ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16 against Switzerland.

Ramos hit a hat-trick as his country thrashed their opponents 6-1.

In March, he shone against Club Brugge in the Champions League last-16 second leg, scoring a brace in the 5-1 win to guide Benfica into the quarter-finals.

"I am very satisfied with Gonçalo Ramos, but not only for what he did against Club Brugge," said Benfica coach Roger Schmidt.

"I love his attitude. He is young, he is scoring goals in the Champions League and it is normal for him to attract the attention of other clubs."

Schmidt will need to make changes to his defence as right-back Alexander Bah was injured against Porto and Nicolás Otamendi is suspended. Gilberto is set to replace Bah while Brazilian central defender Morato is likely to come in for Otamendi.