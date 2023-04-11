Barcelona 'still in a good position' to win La Liga, says Xavi after Girona stalemate

Barcelona boss Xavi said he remains positive after his title-chasers were held to a 0-0 draw by mid-table Girona at Camp Nou on Monday.

The result saw Barca extend their lead on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga by one point, now sitting 13 clear with 10 games remaining.

“The only thing that worries me now is to win the Spanish league,” Xavi said. “We are still in a good position. We can't be satisfied with a draw at home, but we are still 13 points ahead with 10 rounds left. We have to look at it positively.”

Still smarting from their Clasico humiliation by Madrid last week in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona were far from their best in a Catalan derby clash, despite the motivation of seeing the champions lose on Saturday against Villarreal.

A resolute Girona became only the third side to leave Camp Nou with points this season, though Xavi's side are still firm favourites to clinch a first Spanish title since 2019.

"As the minutes passed, they started to gain confidence in defence, and we were struggling to make the final pass or take our chances," Barca captain Sergio Busquets told DAZN.

Barca recorded a 21st clean sheet in La Liga this season and midfielder Busquets said the objective now was to win the title "as soon as possible".

Xavi, still without several key players including Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, lined up with Ansu Fati and Raphinha alongside La Liga's top scorer Robert Lewandowski up front.

The Polish forward came close to opening the scoring on four minutes after being teed up by Fati, whipping an effort onto the roof of the net.

Barcelona came close again when Girona defender Santi Bueno almost put through his own net but goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga reacted well to slide in and divert the ball to safety.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper saved well from Raphinha at his near post and then clawed away a Ronald Araujo effort from the resulting corner.

Barcelona appealed that the ball had gone in but with the help of VAR – La Liga does not use goal-line technology – officials decided the ball did not cross the line.

Eric Garcia headed over from a corner early in the second half as Barcelona kept looking for the opener.

However the best chance of the game fell to the visitors, with Taty Castellanos spurning the opportunity by firing wide when through on goal, with Ivan Martin alongside in support, ready for a tap-in.

Gazzaniga made another fine save to tip over Gavi's header from a corner in stoppage time as Barcelona finally showed some urgency, but it was too late.