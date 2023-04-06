Barcelona v Real Madrid ratings: Lewandowski 4, Gavi 5; Benzema 10, Vinicius 9

Karim Benzema struck a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in style on Wednesday.

Barca were aiming for a fourth straight Clasico win this season and looked set for the final having edged a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final last month.

However, Benzema and Co were all over Barca on Wednesday. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring just before the break as Carlo Ancelotti's side mounted a spectacular comeback, with Benzema adding a second-half treble.

After netting three at the weekend against Real Valladolid in La Liga, Benzema repeated the trick in front of almost 95,000 distraught Barca fans.

"It was a complete game - when you play a complete game, you win 4-0 like that," said Ancelotti.

"This is the most important moment of the season and when we're at the right temperature (like this), we're good."

Tempers flared with players from both sides getting involved in skirmishes but Benzema had the last laugh to complete a magical night for Real and one Barca will want to forget.

