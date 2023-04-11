Ancelotti hopes Lampard is 'able to do fantastic job' at Chelsea

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lent his support to Chelsea's interim manager Frank Lampard and said he was sad to see the Blues struggle this season, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Ancelotti, who guided Chelsea to the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2009-10, faces his former player Frank Lampard at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Englishman was appointed Chelsea's interim manager.

Chelsea have dropped to 11th in the Premier League after a run of poor results, and have also been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup. This despite spending well over $300 million on new players in January.

Now, the Champions League is the English club's last chance for silverware this season.

The outcome of the match could potentially help Lampard reclaim a permanent job with the English club, or influence Ancelotti’s decision on his future amid rumours of him taking over Brazil’s national team.

"I am sad, yes," Ancelotti said on Tuesday ahead of the first leg.

"I have a fantastic memory of this club, of the people that are still working there. I'm a supporter of Chelsea, of course, because I spent two really nice years there."

Ancelotti, who has a year left in his contract with Madrid, said he does not see himself returning to Stamford Bridge for a second stint.

"Be back? No, I hope that Lampard is able to do a fantastic job with them," added Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid coach did not think his extra years of experience compared to Lampard would make the difference in the tie.

"He has 20 years less experience, but that will not change what will happen in the game," continued Ancelotti.

"He was a fantastic player, extraordinary, he knows very well what can happen in these games but experience, in these matches, I don't think counts for much.

"He arrived at the club a week ago, with a lot of players that he already knew, I think he'll do well in the time that he's at Chelsea."

Madrid, who won the Champions League last season, are looking to lift the trophy for the sixth time in 10 seasons.

Despite Chelsea's poor run of form, Ancelotti urged his side to be wary of the English club, who have faced Real in the knockout stages of the last two Champions League seasons and beaten them twice in four games.

"We suffered a lot last year," the Italian manager said.

"We have to respect the team and the club, they have very good players and even if they are not in a good moment they have great motivation and will bring out the best. It's a squad of a very high level.

"The team is excited and motivated to return to the Champions League and experience another magical night at the Bernabeu. We have to take advantage of the fact that we play the first game at home."

For Chelsea, Raheem Sterling has scored just seven times this term. But he did grab a crucial goal in the Champions League last-16 second leg win against Borussia Dortmund and Lampard believes he can still have a positive impact on Chelsea's fortunes.

"Raheem has been there and done it and there's history of producing," Lampard had said earlier. "He's been one of the best wingers in the world for a long time, at times, maybe in some people's opinion, the best.

"He's risen to games like that before in the past so that's something we'll obviously rely on in terms of this because some elements of the squad are maybe a bit younger.

"This game won't faze him. I can't remember how many times I've told young wingers; 'watch Raheem Sterling and see why he scores 20 goals a season'. I just think he's a top player."