Wolves v Chelsea player ratings: Nunes 9, Gomes 8; James 7, Sterling 5

Frank Lampard failed to revive Chelsea as his first game back in charge ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

Lampard was back at Stamford Bridge on Thursday when he was appointed until the end of the season following Graham Potter's sacking last Sunday.

But the ex-Chelsea midfielder, who was dismissed by the club's former owner Roman Abramovich in 2021, failed to turn things around at the start of his tenure.

Chelsea, on their third manager this season following Potter's exit and Thomas Tuchel's sacking in September, remain 11th after a fourth consecutive game without a win.

Matheus Nunes scored the winner for Wolves in the 32nd minute with a superb half-volley into the far corner from the edge of the area.

The defeat was hardly what was needed ahead of a Champions League quarter-final first leg at holders Real Madrid next Wednesday.

"It's a different competition, it will be a different type of game and it's up to us to prepare in the right way and anything can happen," Lampard told Sky Sports television.

"We respect the fact we're playing the current holders so we have to focus on that now and cannot be too despondent."

