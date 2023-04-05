Aston Villa begin to dream of Europe after revival under Emery

Aston Villa seem well on their way towards revival under Unai Emery as a relegation battle has now turned into a race to qualify for Europe.

Villa's 2-1 win at struggling Leicester City on Tuesday lifted them to seventh in the Premier League table, just six points behind third-placed Newcastle United having played two more matches.

When former Arsenal manager Emery took charge in October, Villa were in 17th position but they have since won 10 of their 16 league games under the Spaniard, collecting 32 points from the 48 on offer.

Over the last 10 league games, only leaders Arsenal and Manchester City have earned more points than Villa and there is a growing belief that a European place is possible.

"Now we can add another step of thinking we can be a candidate to be in a European position – but it is going to be difficult because Brighton and Brentford are playing very well," said Emery.

"Chelsea and Liverpool have to be in Europe next year, they will fight for it, but we can have ambition and motivation to try to be a candidate."

Emery revealed a meeting with Ollie Watkins early in his reign might be behind the striker's incredible form.

Watkins' hot streak continued in the win over Leicester when he put Villa in front with his eighth goal in the last 10 games to celebrate 100 Premier League appearances in style.

The 27-year-old is loving life under the Spaniard, scoring 10 goals in 17 games since Emery's appointment.

"I like to take challenges, always, with my striker, with my coaching. Because I like to be offensive and to be a winner," Emery said.

"The striker is very important to me. I spoke with [Watkins] at the beginning about the relationship here. I told him that I want the best of you and the way he is doing; practising, being humble to improve. This is the way.

"Then, he has a big career to do in his future. It's very important as well to try and speak about other players because he is not going to score if his teammates aren't helping him to do it."