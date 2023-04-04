Stellini wants better game management from Tottenham after draw at Everton

Interim manager Cristian Stellini said Tottenham need to learn better game management after being held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.

Leading 1-0 and with 11 players against 10, Spurs failed to make their advantage count as substitute Lucas Moura followed Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure in receiving a red card, before Michael Keane scored a stunning equaliser in the 90th minute.

"The approach of the game was good ... the only problem? When you find the way to score, and you are leading the game 1-0, you have one extra player, you have to be much more lucid in the way you keep the ball," Stellini said.

The draw against an Everton side battling to avoid relegation was a disappointment for Stellini in Tottenham's first match since manager Antonio Conte was sacked.

Harry Kane scored a penalty in the 68th minute after Keane brought down Cristian Romero in the box.

Keane made up for his blunder in emphatic fashion with a blistering goal in injury time, sending Spurs home with just a point in their race for a top-four finish.

"We didn't lead the game with the ball," Stellini said. "After the red card, we had the chance to control the game better than we did. And you have to do it with the ball, because you have one extra player and you have to lead the game.

"But sometimes we were rushed and frantic, we have to improve in this aspect. We know very well it's a long process and we don't change in one night."

Tottenham are fourth in the standings with 50 points from 29 games. Newcastle United and Manchester United also have 50 points, but have played two fewer games.

Fans at Goodison Park chanted that Kane was a "cheater" after his scuffle with Doucoure led to the midfielder's red card in the 58th minute. Kane had grabbed the shirt of the Mali international, who reacted by swatting the England captain in the face. Kane responded by collapsing to the ground.

"The fan (reaction) is normal," Stellini said. "They are unhappy, but in my opinion it was a clear red card. It happens sometimes, it's normal."

Conte was sacked last week following his furious reaction to a 3-3 draw with Southampton in the Premier League - after which he lambasted his players and criticised the club's culture.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said he was proud of his team's response, adding that the draw demonstrated a newfound resilience and belief from the players.

“I’m really proud of the players. We want to play, of course we do, but it starts with hard graft and energy and commitment to the challenge. The shape and the basic fundamentals have to be delivered and I think we’re delivering that all the time," Dyche said.

“Ten vs 11 is tough enough and then they score a penalty. I thought we were terrific after that. Whatever happened then, I thought ‘this is a group that are improving.’ Then we score a great goal.

“It’s another step in the right direction. It’s only a point but it’s a meaningful point. I think the mentality is getting stronger.”