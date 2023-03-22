Kane, Saka and Toney train with England ahead of Italy Euro 2024 qualifier - in pictures

England begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaign when they take on reigning champions Italy in Naples on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate's side are playing their first game since exiting the World Cup in Qatar at the quarter-final stage after losing 2-1 to France in December.

The Three Lions lost to the Italians on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, before drawing 0-0 and then losing 1-0 to Roberto Mancini's team in the Nations League last year that saw England relegated to the competition's second tier.

After tackling the Azzurri at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, England then face Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in their second Group C match. Malta and North Macedonia are the other two sides in the group.

In-form Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of action for England due to injury, as have Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Tottenham Hotspur keeper Fraser Forster has been called up to replace Pope.

Italy, meanwhile, missed their second World Cup finals in a row after falling to a shock play-off semi-final defeat to the Macedonians in Palermo.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco both dropped out of Mancini's squad on Monday with injuries. West Ham United defender Emerson Palmieri has been called-up for Dimarco but no replacement was named for Chiesa.