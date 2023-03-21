Roy Hodgson reappointed as Crystal Palace manager until end of season

Crystal Palace on Tuesday reappointed Roy Hodgson as manager until the end of the season.

Hodgson, 75, succeeds Frenchman Patrick Vieira who was sacked last week following a poor run of results which left the team three points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Palace are the only side in the league without victory this year, with five draws and seven defeats. Their last league win came on the last day of 2022 - a 2-0 triumph at Bournemouth.

Hodgson, who was in charge at Selhurst Park between 2017 and 2021, said the "sole objective" was to ensure survival in the league.

"It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me," Hodgson said in a statement. "Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

"Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us."

Hodgson has been in the coaching game for nearly 50 years, having started in 1976 in Sweden before managing teams like Inter Milan, Liverpool, West Bromwich, the Swiss national team and England, among others.

Hodgson took England to Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup finals but left after they were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club.

"We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy's and Ray's experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league."

Palace said former club captain and current Under-21s coach Paddy McCarthy, who took charge of the side for their 4-1 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday, will be Hodgson's assistant.

Hodgson's long-term assistant Ray Lewington will return to the club as first-team coach.