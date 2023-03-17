Patrick Vieira sacked by Crystal Palace after 12-game winless run

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge following their 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, the Premier League club said on Friday.

That defeat kept the Eagles 12th in the table but only three points above the relegation places, ahead of Sunday's visit to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Palace are yet to win in 12 games in 2023 under the Frenchman, and Wednesday's shutout was the fourth match in a row they had failed to score.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement.

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

"That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service."

Three members of Vieira's coaching staff - Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Saïd Aïgoun - have also left the club.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick are among the names being touted to replace Vieira.

There is an international break after this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.

"The process to appoint a new manager is underway, and we will provide an update in due course. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach," the statement added.