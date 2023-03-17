Champions League quarter-final draw: who is in it, scenarios and how to watch in UAE

Eight teams remain in the Champions League, with title-holders Real Madrid and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City among them.

Here is all you need to know about the draw.

When is it?

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League takes place at 11am GMT (3pm UAE) on Friday, March 17 at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which teams are in the draw?

England – Chelsea and Manchester City

Germany – Bayern Munich

Italy – AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli

Portugal – Benfica

Spain – Real Madrid

Expand Autoplay Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the only goal in the 1-0 Champions League round of 16 win against Liverpool at Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, 2023. Getty

Draw format

From this stage teams from the same country can now be drawn against each other, meaning Manchester City could potentially face Chelsea and AC Milan could be drawn against either neighbours Inter or Serie A leaders Napoli.

There will also be no seedings, meaning home and away legs will be determined by the order in which teams are drawn.

Each quarter-final tie will be assigned a number between one and four. Those new balls will determine the semi-final ties, meaning each team will know their potential route to the final.

The third draw will determine the 'home' side at the final at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

When will the ties be played?

The first legs of the quarter-final take place on April 11-12, with the returns scheduled for April 18-19.

The semi-finals will be on May 9-10 and May 16-17 with the final on Saturday, June 10.

How can I watch the draw?

You can watch the draw live on www.uefa.com.

What else?

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of both the Europa League and Europa Conference League will immediately follow the main Champions League draw.