Marcel Sabitzer happy 'to do the dirty work' at Manchester United

On loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer insists he is happy "to do the dirty work" at Manchester United after grabbing his first goal for the club on Sunday.

Sabitzer put his team in front during their 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Fulham with a flicked finish soon after United had levelled the scores at Old Trafford.

Referee Chris Kavanagh had just awarded United a penalty and shown the Cottagers three red cards in 40 seconds as manager Marco Silva, Willian and goalscorer Aleksandr Mitrovic were all sent-off.

Bruno Fernandes had made it 1-1 from the spot after Willian's deliberate handball and Sabitzer made it 2-1 just two minutes later as their opponents imploded in spectacular fashion. Fernandes added another in stoppage time against Fulham's nine men.

Sabitzer, who moved to United on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen, is unsure about his long-term future but is enjoying his time in England.

“I had to make a quick decision [to join] in January,” said the 29-year-old Austrian. “I was focused on this, it was clear it is just a loan until the summer.

“I take every game as it comes, I am very happy to be here. I will give 100 per cent. Whatever happens in the summer, we will see.

“I can play all over midfield, I think. I like to do the dirty work. I like to run, to go forward, box-to-box movements. A lot of transitions and high-intensity games are what I am having here.

“I am very happy to be part of this team, this amazing club, and I feel very welcomed. I am very happy at the moment.”

Sabitzer has already collected a League Cup winner's medal after coming on for the last 20 minutes of the Red Devils 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

And he is now set for Wembley Stadium return for United's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton next month thanks to their dramatic victory over Fulham.

There is also the tantalising prospect of playing Manchester City in the final with Pep Guardiola's side taking on Sheffield United in the other last-four clash.

They have also reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League where they will take on Sevilla over two legs.

And Erik ten Hag's side – currently third in the Premier League table, nine points behind second-placed City with a game in hand – also need to ensure they maintain their top-four place with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle breathing down their necks.

“One thing is important – don't think too far ahead,” added Sabitzer. “Go from game to game, but I think we had a really massive run from Christmas on, 25 games or so. I think two defeats, [four] draws and a lot of wins.

“We see the progress in the team, but this team has a strong character, strong belief, strong determination to win games. (Sunday) was an example of it. When you have a difficult period in a game, stay in a game and turn the game.

“I think we are in the position we want to be in. We battle for it, we deserve it, but trophies are won in the end of the season and we are in the position to win trophies, but we have to fight for it.

“We need the whole squad because we already played from Christmas on every three or four days and that will continue. That is what we love, it will give us energy when we can compete for trophies.”