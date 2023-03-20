Barcelona v Real Madrid player ratings: Raphinha 9, Roberto 8; Modric 7, Benzema 5

Barcelona's pursuit of a 27th La Liga title gained momentum after they secured a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

The result left second-placed Real Madrid trailing arch-rivals Barca by 12 points.

Real took an early lead after a Vinicius Junior cross deflected off defender Ronald Araujo and went inside his own goal. But Barcelona hit back on halftime with a tidy finish by Sergi Roberto from close range.

Barca kept pushing for the winner after the break and finally got the goal in added time when Alejandro Balde raced down the left channel and crossed to Franck Kessie, who unleashed an unstoppable first touch strike to give Barca the win.

Assessing the performances at Camp Nou, Andy Mitten has provided the player rating for Barcelona while Harry Kettle gives his verdict on Real Madrid