Conte hopes to 'transfer energy' to players as Spurs face AC Milan in Champions League

Antonio Conte said he would try to transfer his energy to his players when he returns to the touchline for Tottenham's Champions League clash against AC Milan on Wednesday following his recovery from gallbladder surgery.

The Italian manager has been absent from the dugout since Tottenham's 1-0 first-leg last-16 defeat to Milan on February 14 with his assistant, Cristian Stellini, taking the reins.

Conte oversaw Spurs' final training session ahead of the match in North London on Tuesday, where star players Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and World Cup winner Cristian Romero took part.

Spurs host the seven-time European champions in the second leg on Wednesday, looking to overturn a deficit from the first meeting at the San Siro.

Conte told reporters on Tuesday he had been keeping in touch while he was recovering from his operation in Italy.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte smiles during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 07, 2023 in Enfield, England ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg against AC Milan. Getty Images

"But to be present is totally different," he said. "I thank the whole staff because they did a really good job.

"Also, the players to be without the coach for three weeks wasn't easy. I know this but now I'm back, I'm really happy.

"We have an important game tomorrow. We want to go to the next round. I hope tomorrow to feel an amazing atmosphere in the stadium."

Conte had returned for two matches after his surgery, which took place at the start of February, but said he had underestimated the time he would need to recover.

"Now I am well and I have recovered energy," he said. "I have to still recover weight but for the rest I am OK.

"My feeling is good, I have a lot of energy and will try to transfer my energy to my players because it's an important game for us."