Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund player ratings: Havertz 8, Sterling 7; Bellingham 7, Wolf 4

Chelsea breathed life back into their season as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Londoners overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg in Germany as they triumphed at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

The result eases the pressure on manager Graham Potter, whose side sit in 10th place in the Premier League, 11 points shy of the automatic Champions League places, after a string of bad results in recent weeks.

Potter revealed last week that he and his family have received death threats from angry fans after Chelsea won just three times in 16 games before their poor run came to an end with a 1-0 victory against Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

And they backed that up on Wednesday by knocking out Dortmund, who had won 10 straight games and are tied with Bayern Munich on 49 points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Sterling opened the scoring just before half time, blasting the ball past Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer after he miscued his first effort.

Then after, 53 minutes, Havertz scored Chelsea's second to take them ahead in the tie.

The Dortmund players were furious when referee Danny Makkelie awarded a penalty for handball against Marius Wolf after a VAR review.

Havertz struck his spot kick against the post but VAR intervened once more and the referee ruled that the kick should be retaken after Dortmund were penalised for encroaching.

The German made no mistake with his second effort.

Potter said after the game: "There's a lot of emotion in the body. As you can imagine, it was tense out there at the end but I thought the boys were fantastic. Certainly in the first half, they played really well, created some good chances.

"We got a little bit of luck with the penalty – I couldn't even watch the second kick. I'm just delighted for them that they could get the win and it's great for everybody here."

