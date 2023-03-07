Teenager Jude Bellingham ready to lead Dortmund into battle against Chelsea - in pictures

If Borussia Dortmund's remarkable 2023 run is to continue at Chelsea on Tuesday, midfield master Jude Bellingham, 19, will need to be front and centre.

Bellingham was part of the Dortmund squad that trained at Stamford Bridge on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Dortmund arrive in West London as European football's most in-form team, having chalked up 10 wins from as many games to start 2023.

Nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich at Christmas, Dortmund have closed the gap and now sit second on goal difference.

A hard-fought 1-0 win in the opening tie against Chelsea last month means Dortmund will make it through to the Champions League quarter-finals if they avoid defeat on Tuesday evening.

While Marco Reus' likely inclusion means Bellingham, captain in Dortmund's first-leg victory, may not wear the armband at Stamford Bridge, the English teenager will unquestionably be one of the side's on-field leaders.

In what has been a breakout season for the English teenager bookending an impressive Qatar World Cup showing, Bellingham has saved his best performances for the biggest stage.

In six Champions League games this season – two of which as captain – Bellingham, has scored four goals and laid on an assist.

Chelsea train ahead of Dortmund clash

Expand Autoplay Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling, centre, talks to Marc Cucurella during training at Cobham on March 6, 2023, on eve of Champions League last-16 second-leg against Borussia Dortmund. PA

While Bellingham's playing style has attracted no shortage of accolades, the teenager's leadership for club and country has been given particular praise.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, who brought Bellingham into a three-man leadership group alongside Reus and World Cup-winning defender Mats Hummels, has frequently described the Birmingham City junior as "the oldest 19-year-old player in the world."

His maturity and leadership has helped the club keep the focus on the pitch.

Unlike last season, when the Erling Haaland transfer saga pushed Dortmund to the brink of distraction, whispers surrounding a possible summer exit for Bellingham – and a potential €150 million euro fee – have not destablised the club.

While the Norwegian publicly complained that Dortmund were "putting pressure on me to make a decision about my future", Bellingham has frequently shut down speculation.

After October's 0-0 home draw with Haaland's Manchester City which saw Dortmund through to the Champions League knockout rounds, a smiling Bellingham told reporters who asked about a possible move: "I'm not going to write your headlines for you."

