Sterling and Joao Felix train as goal-shy Chelsea prepare for Dortmund - in pictures

Graham Potter said he is confident goal-shy Chelsea can find their cutting edge to beat Borussia Dortmund and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Kai Havertz were among the Blues forwards taking part in training at Cobham on Monday, as was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though the Gabon striker has been left out of Potter's Champions League squad.

READ MORE Graham Potter and Chelsea face Champions League crunch clash against Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea ended a miserable run with a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, giving them a boost ahead of Tuesday's last-16 second leg against Dortmund at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea – who have only scored twice in their past seven matches – will likely need two goals to progress against the Bundesliga title-chasers, who are 1-0 up after the first leg.

Potter, under intense pressure amid a difficult first season in charge, is optimistic his expensively assembled team can find the goals necessary.

"We've had some games where we could have scored more than one, for sure, and we need that performance tomorrow night. It's a simple as that," Potter told reporters.

Expand Autoplay Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund controls the ball during the Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on March 03, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. Dortmund won the match 2-1. Getty Images

"We're playing against a top team, a team that's in a good place, the amount of wins they have. It's not going to be easy.

"But the boys are in a good place, they are confident, they are motivated. We want to take the challenge on and give it our best."

Dortmund arrive in West London second in the Bundesliga level on points with Bayern Munich and riding a 10-match win streak since the World Cup. Potter, whose side are a lowly 10th in the Premier League, said the mood in the Chelsea camp had remained positive despite their poor form.

"Not happy and joking and smiling when losing, of course not, but at the same time there's been a support for each other and a good spirit and a good atmosphere," he said.

"At the same time you have to take responsibility to know that we're not in a good place from a results perspective. But if we win a game the smiles come back."

Dortmund v Chelsea ratings, first leg