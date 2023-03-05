Wesley Fofana enjoys 'incredible' first Chelsea goal as focus turns to Borussia Dortmund

Wesley Fofana said it was an "incredible feeling" to score his first goal for Chelsea in the much-needed win over Leeds United and called on the club to use the result to push forward.

Fofana, who has endured long-term injury absences since joining Chelsea from Leicester City last summer, scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, rising to head home a Ben Chilwell corner in the 53rd minute.

The goal ensured Chelsea's first win in seven matches and helped to ease some of the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

"The feeling is incredible,’ said Fofana, who scored in his second start since returning from the knee injury which had ruled him out since the start of October.

"After my goal the stadium was crazy. Everybody was all together, and the goal was for the whole club.

"On Friday at the training ground I worked on set-pieces, the timing of my run, and then I scored. It’s perfect. The injury for four months, it was hard emotionally, but when I scored everything was leaving me.

"I scored, the team won, and a clean sheet as well. It was a very good day and now we’re focused for Tuesday."

Tuesday represents the next test to Chelsea's faltering season as the Blues prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The Germans won the first leg 1-0 in Dortmund.

Despite the win, goals remain hard to come by for Chelsea, who are level with bottom side Bournemouth for goals scored in the Premier League with just 24 in 25 games.

"Everybody is trying to score, defenders and attackers," said the 22-year-old France defender. "It was me but next game it’s Joao or Kai or any player. We just need to push and work and try to win every game. That’s it."

Potter said he was relieved to see his side close out the win against Leeds, and like Fofana, urged his players to turn their focus to Tuesday's make-or-break European challenge.

"It’s a nice three points, an important three points. It’s good for confidence, good for morale," he said. "The boys have been suffering because they care and our supporters have been suffering as well.

"It’s been a tough period for us. The win gives us the chance to recover, to prepare for a massive game on Tuesday night and that’s what we have to focus on."