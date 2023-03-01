Cristiano Ronaldo named Saudi Pro League player of the month for February

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Saudi Pro League’s Player of the Month for the first time following a superb February for Al Nassr.

The Portuguese international, who signed for the Riyadh club in late December, scored eight times and registered two assists across four matches.

Ronaldo, 38, notched his first goal on February 3 in his third appearance for Nassr, converting a late penalty away to Al Fateh to seal a 2-2 draw. He then scored all four goals in the 4-0 victory at Al Wehda on February 9 before setting up two goals in the 2-1 win at home to Al Taawoun on February 17.

The former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid forward was back on the scoresheet last Saturday, when he struck a hat-trick in the 3-0 triumph at Damac.

Ronaldo’s contribution has helped Nassr, most recently domestic champions in 2019, stay top of the Saudi league, two points ahead of second-placed Al Ittihad, whom they play on March 9.

“I feel more in harmony with the team now,” Ronaldo said in a televised interview after the Damac match. “It is not easy to adapt in the first five, six or seven matches. Everyone knows my movements now and I am beginning to understand the movements of the rest of the players.”

He added: “Step by step we can reach higher levels.”

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Nassr believed to be worth more than $200 million per season.