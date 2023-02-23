Man United's Rashford and Fernandes train for Barcelona Europa League clash - in pictures

Manchester United host Barcelona in their Europa League playoff second-leg clash at Old Trafford on Thursday in what is poised to be another thrilling encounter.

The tie stands at 2-2 after a breathless first leg at Camp Nou last week that was one of the most dramatic games of the season so far in Europe.

In-form Marcus Rashford grabbed his 22nd goal of the campaign as he lit up the match in the Catalans' back yard. He also sent in the cross that Joules Kounde turned into his own net to take United 2-1 up after Marcos Alonso had opened the scoring for Barca.

But Xavi Hernandez's side grabbed a late equaliser thanks to Raphinha to leave the tie poised on a knife edge.

United manager Erik ten Hag can welcome back Brazilian forward Anthony and defender Harry Maguire from injury for the Old Trafford crunch, while Central defender Lisandro Martinez and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer are also available after missing the first leg through suspension.

The Dutchman said ahead of the game: “We have an idea. What we do different you will see tomorrow on the pitch. We all want to play big games, big matches. We have to give our best.”

Barca will be without key midfielders Pedri and Gavi in Manchester.

