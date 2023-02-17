Ten Hag furious at 'bad decision' to not send off Kounde in Man United's draw with Barca

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the referee made a "really bad decision" in not sending off Jules Kounde for a foul on Marcus Rashford during the 2-2 Europa League draw against Barcelona.

Marcos Alonso put the hosts ahead at Camp Nou shortly after the break before Rashford and an own goal by Kounde gave United the lead in the knockout round first leg at Camp Nou. Raphinha then levelled for Barcelona when his cross eluded David de Gea.

Ten Hag was furious in the second half when Rashford went down under a challenge from last-man Kounde but referee Maurizio Mariani waved away claims for a foul and VAR backed the decision. Barcelona equalised soon after.

"I think the refereeing had a big influence in this game. It was a clear foul on Rashy," Ten Hag said. "You can discuss if it’s in or outside the box, but then [if it's outside] it’s a red card, because he was one-on-one with the keeper. So it’s a big influence, not only on this game, but in this round.

"The referee can’t make such a mistake. I asked the referee why. He said it was outside the box and it was no foul. I said I think the linesman and the referee are in a very good position to see. We have the VAR. It was a really bad decision. I can’t understand – maybe they were impressed by the pressure Barcelona made but that can’t be at the highest European level.”

Despite his disappointment at the incident, Ten Hag was pleased with his team's performance. United dominated large parts of the game, particularly after Rashford's equaliser, and have put themselves in a good position ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

“I think we dictated the game. Apart from maybe 15 minutes of the first half, we had some difficulties, but for the rest, we dictated the game and we outplayed [them]," Ten Hag said, "So many chances, so I was a little bit disappointed that in half-time it was 0-0 because we should have scored.

"The opportunities they had, we created by ourselves. But I think it was a great game, two attacking teams, I think it was really Champions League [level] and even more than that. So I really enjoyed the game a lot. In the end, 2-2, and we have to finish it at Old Trafford.”

Rashford was again at the centre of much of United's best attacking play, scoring his side's first with a superb narrow finish for his fourth goal in a row, before setting up the second by beating Raphinha with ease before his low cross forced the own goal.

The England international has now scored 22 goals in all competitions this season, and Ten Hag heaped praise on the forward.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is shown a yellow card by the referee for his response to Marcus Rashford not being awarded a foul from a challenge by Jules Kounde. Getty

“He is so unstoppable at this moment, such a high belief for scoring goals, which we are happy with of course," the United manager said. "But credit to the team as they get him every time in the right position.

"As I said before, we have other players who can score – Bruno, Jadon can score as well. Wout, of course, and they will score. In the end, it doesn’t matter who scores but we have to score, as you say, in such a game when you create five, six or seven 100 per cent chances. You have to finish them more than that so it’s quite clear.”

After a breathless match in Spain, United must now turn their focus back to the Premier League and a potentially tricky encounter against a resurgent Leicester City on Sunday.

“I can’t think about that [the second leg] in this moment. I think about Leicester, it’s all about Leicester," Ten Hag said. "It’s a big game again and they are in good shape. They have two wins in a row so I know it’s going to be a tough game but we have to be ready. If we are ready we have a good chance to win.”