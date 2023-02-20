Tottenham v West Ham player ratings: Richarlison 5, Son 8; Bowen 8, Antonio 4

Son Heung-min produced the perfect response after being dropped as the South Korea forward came off the bench to seal Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Son has struggled badly this season and his poor form convinced Tottenham's absentee manager Antonio Conte to axe him for the Premier League clash.

The 30-year-old South Korean made his point to Conte, though, as he came off the bench to confidently score Tottenham's second goal after Emerson Royal put the hosts ahead in the second half.

Son's ninth goal in all competitions this season mirrored his hat-trick against Leicester in September, which came after he was dropped and then introduced as a substitute.

Tottenham's win over their struggling London rivals lifted them one point above Newcastle into fourth place, although the Magpies have a game in hand.

