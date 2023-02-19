Manchester United v Leicester ratings: Rashford 9, Sancho 8; Faes 3, Kristiansen 4

Marcus Rashford's incredible goalscoring run continued as his double inspired Manchester United to a 3-0 win against Leicester on Sunday.

Rashford has been the key to United's impressive form in manager Erik ten Hag's first season and the England forward proved too hot for Leicester to handle at Old Trafford.

The striker has now scored 24 times in all competitions for United this season, the highest goal tally he has ever managed in a single campaign.

Remarkably, 16 of those goals have come in 17 appearances since he returned from the World Cup in December.

The 25-year-old is also the first United player to score in seven consecutive home league games since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

David De Gea made a superb save to deny Harvey Barnes in the early stages after the Leicester winger surged on to Kelechi Iheanacho's pass.

Harry Souttar headed just over from the resulting corner before Iheanacho's deflected effort rolled narrowly wide.

After Leicester's barrage, they were hit with a Rashford sucker punch in the 25th minute.

Bruno Fernandes's deft pass with the outside of his boot exposed Leicester's creaky offside trap, and Rashford sprinted clear to fire a clinical finish into the far corner from 12 yards.

United had seized the momentum and they should have been two up when Diogo Dalot somehow shanked Fernandes's cross wide from close-range.

Rashford's speed and movement made him unplayable at times and he doubled United's lead in the 56th minute.

Accelerating on to Fred's pass, Rashford guided a composed finish past Ward, with his celebrations briefly halted by an offside flag that was overturned by VAR.

Leicester were in disarray and Jadon Sancho put the result beyond doubt in the 61st minute when the substitute slotted home from Fernandes's pass.

