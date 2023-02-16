Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea player ratings: Adeyemi 8, Can 7; Kepa 5, Mudryk 6

A superb length-of-the-field goal from Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi gave his side a 1-0 win over Chelsea at home in their last-16 Champions League first-leg clash on Wednesday.

Adeyemi's goal came during a period of sustained dominance from the visitors early in the second half, with the Germany forward pouncing on a clearance from a Chelsea corner.

Adeyemi sensed the opportunity and ran the length of the field, rounding both Enzo Fernandez and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Dortmund the crucial lead which took them to victory.

The Blues looked the stronger side for much of the match but failed to find the finishing touch, with Joao Felix coming closest when his first-half effort pinged off the crossbar.

Adeyemi’s moment of brilliance earned Dortmund victory in the 63rd minute, with Kalidou Koulibaly prevented from equalising when Emre Can cleared his effort off the line.

It is the first time since 2016 that Dortmund, who now have seven successive victories across all competitions, have beaten Premier League opposition in Europe.