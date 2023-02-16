Arsenal v Manchester City player ratings: Tomiyasu 4, Saka 7; De Bruyne 9, Haaland 8

Manchester City earned a crucial 3-1 win against title rivals Arsenal as the resurgent champions knocked the Gunners off the top of the Premier League on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side showed they are not ready to surrender the title with a ruthless display of finishing that lifted them above Arsenal on goal difference.

Kevin De Bruyne put City ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium and, although Bukayo Saka equalised with a penalty, Jack Grealish landed the vital blow in the second half when he restored the visitors' lead.

Erling Haaland's 26th goal in 22 league appearances for City killed off Arsenal in the closing stages.

“In the first half, Arsenal were much better than us,” said City manager Guardiola. "We were not intense enough, maybe because I changed something and it was not good enough. In the second half we were much more aggressive and much, much better. And yeah, we did it.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta felt that it was a self-inflicted defeat for his team. “At the end it is disappointment because we lost,” said the Spaniard. “And I mean we lost it. It was an incredible battle between two teams and when we had them we gave them the goals. On the other hand, we had three big chances and we did not put them away.

“To beat them we have to be above our level because of the quality they have. We matched them and had them in moments, but the games are defined by individual moments in the box and they were better than us.”

You can see the player ratings from Wednesday's match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.