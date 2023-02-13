Barcelona player ratings v Villarreal: Araujo 9, Pedri 8, Lewandowski 7

A first-half strike from Pedri gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday to extend their lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga to 11 points and keep them on course for a first league title since 2019.

Robert Lewandowski fired an early chance straight at goalkeeper Pepe Reina but he had better luck with his passing, teeing up Pedri in a brilliant exchange that set up the 20-year-old midfielder to clip the ball into the net in the 18th minute.

Villarreal lost midfielder Francis Coquelin to what looked to be a nasty knee injury in the 35th minute, and though the home side had more possession it was the visitors who created the better chances, with Lewandowski and Raphinha both coming close to doubling the lead.

The win leaves Barca top of the standings on 56 points after 21 games, while Villarreal are in eighth position on 31 points, seven off La Liga's fourth Champions League place, currently occupied by Atletico Madrid.

