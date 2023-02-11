West Ham v Chelsea ratings: Rice 7, Benrahma 5; Felix 7, Havertz 6

Graham Potter admitted Chelsea are still “a work in progress” after their winless Premier League run extended to three games as Joao Felix's first goal for the Blues was cancelled out by Emerson in Saturday's 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Potter's expensively assembled side once again failed to live up to their price tags as the pressure mounted on the Blues boss.

Portugal forward Felix put Chelsea ahead in his second appearance for the club, only for Italy defender Emerson to haunt his former team with an equaliser before half-time.

Ninth-placed Chelsea have won just one of their past eight games in all competitions and are nine points adrift of the Premier League's top four.

“The second half was more of a reflection of where we are in terms of integrating new players and getting players up to speed in the Premier League,” Potter said.

“I think you saw the potential in the first half. You can't control what people say from the outside, you see it how it is and carry on working.

“They are a good group and we are excited with the team and the potential but it is still a work in progress.”

