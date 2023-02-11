Benzema and Real Madrid train for Club World Cup title clash with Al Hilal - in pictures

European champions Real Madrid will be looking to add another trophy to their cabinet when they face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup final in Morocco on Saturday.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti hoped the title match will be a turning point for Real after a difficult season punctuated by injuries and player fatigue.

Real are chasing a number of trophies this season in the Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey. Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona in January and have fallen eight points behind their rivals in the league title race.

Winning their second trophy of the season, after lifting the Uefa Super Cup in August, would boost morale in the Spanish capital.

"Getting here has been very difficult, we have made many sacrifices but we are here, like this club always are, so today is a day to be excited," Ancelotti said.

Salem Al Dawsari and Abdullah Al Mayouf of Al Hilal celebrate victory over Flamengo in the Club World Cup semi-final in Morocco on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Getty

"It's a key moment of the season. When you arrive in contention in February... March, is always a decisive time. And we are here as always.

"The Club World Cup is a very important challenge, we are very close to a title that is very important and to be here is a sign that you were successful.

"I will ask my players to go and enjoy themselves in the final because if they enjoy we will do well."

Karim Benzema and defender Eder Militao joined Madrid in Rabat after they missed the 4-1 win against Egyptian club Al Ahly on Wednesday due to injury. Ancelotti said it was still unclear whether they will be ready to play in the final. If Benzema can’t play, Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodygo will likely be tasked with leading the attack.

Saudi side Al Hilal stunned Brazil’s Flamengo in the semi-finals and stand in the way of Madrid collecting a fifth title in the competition.