Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win Uefa Super Cup - in pictures

Real Madrid secured their first trophy of the 2022/23 season as the Champions League title-holders outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch the Uefa Super Cup.

David Alaba opened the scoring in the first half before Karim Benzema struck in the 65th minute that to go second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals.

Europa League winners Eintracht had offered some resistance in the first half and had chances to score but were eventually overrun by Real who won the annual match between the winners of the previous season's Champions League and Europa Leagues for a record-equaling fifth time.

The win also means Real's Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first coach to lift the trophy four times.

"Eintracht were very closed and we found it difficult to find our rhythm, but we did it well then," the Real coach said.

"It's difficult at the beginning of the season to be in top form but we now have won to start the season well."

The Italian, who had named the same starting 11 that beat Liverpool in the European Cup final in Paris in May, had special praise for captain Benzema, last season's top scorer in the Champions League.

"He's a very important player, a team leader," he said. "If we're here it's largely due to his merits, he scored a lot of goals, he finished the season well, he scored a goal today and now he's going for the Ballon d'Or award," said Ancelotti.

Eintracht were without playmaker Filip Kostic who is set to finalise a move to Juventus this week, but looked more disciplined than in their 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich last week in their Bundesliga season opener.

They also carved out the first chance of the game when Daichi Kamada broke clear but could not beat Real keeper Thibaut Courtois with his low drive in the 14th minute.

Real responded three minutes later but Vinicius Jr's effort was cleared on the line by Tuta. Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp did well to palm another Vinicius Jr effort wide.

The keeper, however, misjudged a cross in the 37th and was well out of position when Casemiro headed on for Alaba and the Austrian tapped in from close range for the lead.

Real stayed in control after the break; Casemiro rattled the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box before Vinicius Jr combined with Benzema - the pair scored a combined 111 club goals last season - and the French forward slotted in to kill off any lingering Eintracht hopes of a first ever Super Cup title.