Messi and Neymar can't stop PSG being knocked out of French Cup by Marseille

A Paris Saint-Germain containing Lionel Messi and Neymar — although missing Kylian Mbappe — couldn't prevent the Parisians from exiting the French Cup on Wednesday at the hands of bitter rivals Marseille.

Marseille, who had only beaten PSG twice since the capital side were taken over by Qatar Sport Investment (QSI) in 2011, reached the quarter-finals thanks to an Alexis Sanchez penalty and a Ruslan Malinovskyi thunderbolt after Sergio Ramos's first-half equaliser.

"They pressed high and we did not manage to break the lines. It hurts because it was a cup game against our great rival," PSG captain Marquinhos told reporters.

"We have to do better, keep working and move forward."

Marseille coach Igor Tudor revelled in their victory.

"Amazing guys, they're champions. It's awesome for the club," he said.

PSG have now lost three times already in 2023 and the cup defeat comes less than a week before they take on Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Mbappe will also miss the Bayern clash as he continues to nurse a left thigh injury sustained in last week's 3-1 win at Montpellier.

Marseille went ahead on 31 minutes when Sanchez converted a penalty after Cengiz Under had been brought down by Ramos, giving the hosts a deserved advantage after a lively start.

Ramos, however, made up for his mistake as he headed home Neymar's corner two minutes into first-half stoppage time, shortly after the Brazilian had hit the post with an 18-yard strike.

The Stade Velodrome then came to the boil when Malinovskyi, who joined on loan from Atalanta last month, beat Gianluigi Donnarumma with a vicious half-volley from just outside the box that went into the top corner.

Ramos had a goal disallowed for offside in added time in a nail-biting finale as Marseille defended tooth and nail.