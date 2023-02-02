Galtier 'not too worried' over Mbappe injury as Messi nets in PSG win against Montpellier

Lionel Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday but their evening was overshadowed by an injury to Kylian Mbappe, who had earlier missed a penalty.

France forward Mbappe saw his eighth-minute penalty saved by Montpellier Benjamin Lecomte and then remarkably saw his second attempt turned onto the post by the goalkeeper after the referee ordered a retake.

The 24-year-old then limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury midway through the first half, raising the alarm for PSG with the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich less than two weeks away.

Speaking after the game, PSG coach Christophe Galtier said of Mbappe's injury: "He took a knock to the back of the knee or the back of the thigh, so we'll see.

"I'm not too worried," he added. "It's a bruise or a contusion, we don't know yet. With the run of matches we don't want to take risks with a very busy fixture list, but it doesn't appear that serious."

PSG host Bayern in Paris on February 14, with the second leg in Germany on March 8. They are desperate to avoid a repeat of last season when they were knocked out at the same stage by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe lies on the ground after getting injured. AFP

After winning only one Ligue 1 fixture in January, February provided a return to form for the reigning French champions, though it came at a cost.

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos picked up an injury while PSG saw two goals disallowed before Fabian Ruiz put them ahead 10 minutes into the second half.

Ruiz then set up Messi to make it 2-0 with a deft finish in the 72nd minute, the Argentine scoring his 14th club goal of the season.

Sixteen-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery made sure of the win in stoppage time after Arnaud Nordin — a friend of Mbappe's from their time together at France's national training academy — scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi, right, scores to make it 2-0 against Montpellier. EPA

PSG, who were without the rested Neymar, extended their lead at the top of the table from three to five points after Lens lost 1-0 at home to Nice.

"It was a good performance in general," Galtier said.

"There was an incredible scenario in the first half with the retaken penalty, we hit the post, had goals disallowed and two injuries because Sergio Ramos was involved in a collision and on falling he hurt his adductor, but apparently it is nothing serious."