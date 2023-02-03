What's gone wrong, Kenny? Klopp and Dalglish watch Liverpool training - in pictures

Out of the running in the Premier League, out of the FA Cup, and up against Real Madrid next in the Champions League - it has certainly been a tough 2023 so far for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Perhaps that's why the Reds boss stood watching the training session with Anfield legend Kenny Dalglish as they prepared for the tip to Wolves on Saturday.

The pair were in deep discussion on the sidelines as the players were put though their paces, hoping for an upturn in fortunes after the holder's dismal FA Cup exit at Brighton last weekend.

Liverpool sit a lowly ninth in the Premier League ahead of the Wolves game, a worrying ten points off the Champions League places half way through the season.

Dalglish certainly worked some miracles in his time as a Liverpool player and a manager, but even he might be hard-pressed to rescue this season.

