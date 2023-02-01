Lionel Messi looks sombre during training amid PSG's struggles and contract uncertainty

After the highs of Argentina's World Cup triumph in the Qatar World Cup final against France, Lionel Messi is facing some lows at his club Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi and France star Kylian Mbappe went toe-to-toe in an epic battle at the Lusail Stadium in December, with Argentina eventually emerging as champions. It was expected that the return of Messi and Mbappe, along with Brazil's Neymar, would rejuvenate the Parisians. But that has not been the case.

Read more Bayern Munich sign full-back Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City

PSG have won just one of four league games this month - including a 1-1 draw against Reims on Sunday - and manager Christophe Galtier has been forced to deny the theory that playing Messi, Mbappe and Neymar together in the same side has a negative impact on the team's balance.

"We have at PSG three incredibly strong attacking players - Kylian, Leo and Ney, with 55 goals and 34 assists since the start of the season," Galtier said.

"To say that we have to leave one of them out to be balanced is a mistake. We've been able to play well and be solid with all of three of them."

The path ahead looks even tougher with PSG facing a run of six games in 19 days, including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14.

"January hasn't been good and everyone needs to have it in their heads that February will be better," added Galtier.

Adding to the drama is the continued suspense over Messi's future at the club. In December, it was reported that Messi was all set to renew his contract, which runs out in June.

However, latest reports suggest he is having second thoughts and that Messi is considering leaving France, with a return to Barca seen as a possibility.

All this was possibly weighing on his mind as Messi trained with his PSG teammates on Tuesday.

Also, PSG are set to be without Neymar at Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Wednesday with the Brazil forward suffering from "muscle fatigue". PSG have 48 points from 20 games and have seen their advantage dwindle to three points over second-placed Lens.