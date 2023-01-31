Transfer deadline day: Fernandez to Chelsea, Caicedo to Arsenal and other potential deals

The January transfer window closes on Tuesday with clubs working around the clock to get deals over the line.

The deadline time varies throughout Europe, but clubs across the continent's top leagues know they are in a race against the clock to bring new players in – and ship others out.

Here are seven players who could sign for new clubs before the deadline.

Enzo Fernandez

The Benfica midfielder has become the hottest property in world football since starring for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At 22, Fernandez is the perfect age and has the right profile to freshen up an ageing and injury-prone midfield.

The Blues have submitted a bid of £115 million ($141.8m), according to several reports, which would make Fernandez a record British transfer should he leave Estadio da Luz.

Should he sign, it will take Chelsea's winter transfer window spending to over £250 million. The West London club shelled out £278.4m on new players last summer following the Todd Boehly-led takeover.

Ecuador's Moises Caicedo has informed Brighton of his wish to leave the club. Reuters

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have also set their sights on Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, although any move for the Ecuadorian is likely to depend on outgoings. They face stiff competition from Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are looking to raid the Seagulls' ranks again having last week signed Belgian forward Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners have had two bids for Caicedo rejected – the latest offer is thought to be in the region of £70 million – with Brighton determined to hold on to the player at least until the end of the season.

Caicedo missed Sunday's FA Cup win over Liverpool having been told to take time off until the transfer window closes after informing the club of his desire to leave the Amex Stadium.

Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo. AFP

Joao Cancelo

The Manchester City full-back was one of the best players in the Premier League pre-World Cup but has suffered an alarming dip in form since the Qatar finals.

The 28-year-old Portugal international has started only three league games under Pep Guardiola - two of those ending in defeats - since returning from Qatar, with Guardiola preferring teenager Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake at left-back in recent matches.

Former Juventus defender Cancelo is close to finalising a loan move to German champions Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga giants have submitted a proposal for an initial loan with a £61.5 million option to buy in the summer, according to reports.

Sporting defender Pedro Porro. AFP

Pedro Porro

Porro arrived in London on Monday night to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed £39 million to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are looking to pay Porro's release clause in instalments, and are also willing to waiving 15 per cent of their sell-on clause for Marcus Edwards, the English forward who moved from Tottenham to Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2019.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has been on the lookout for an upgrade on the right wing-back position for some time, with Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal failing to convince.

Porro, 23, starred against Spurs in their two Champions League group fixtures, and is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

Since joining from Girona in 2019, Porro has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 67 Primeira Liga appearances.

Sofyan Amrabat in action for Fiorentina. Getty Images

Sofyan Amrabat

The combative midfielder is on the radar of plenty of clubs following his standout displays for Morocco at the Qatar World Cup.

Tottenham are long-time admirers and the 26-year-old would no doubt add bite to a midfield that has proved all too passive this campaign.

But reports in Spain say Barcelona are preparing a bid for the Fiorentina player to boost their La Liga title hopes while Atletico Madrid have also been linked.

Amrabat is an admirer of Atletico coach Diego Simeone, telling Marca in December he "liked Cholo's style".

Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea. Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech

Another Moroccan potentially on the move is Chelsea winger Ziyech, who is in close to moving to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Ajax player has reportedly already accepted personal terms but Chelsea are keen to recoup some of their huge outlay this transfer window and want PSG to take the player on a permanent basis instead of a proposed loan deal.

Italian champions AC Milan, who have been touted with an interest in Ziyech, are also waiting in the wings and could swoop should Chelsea and PSG be unable to agree terms.

A move to the French capital would see Ziyech link up with another compatriot, Achraf Hakimi.

Jonjo Shelvey underwent a medical at Nottingham Forest on Monday. Getty Images.

Jonjo Shelvey

The former England midfielder underwent a medical at Nottingham Forest on Monday ahead of his expected transfer.

Shelvey has made only three Premier League appearances this season and his contract expires in the summer.

If, as expected, Shelvey passes his medical, and can agree terms, he would become the second Newcastle player to move to the City Ground this month after striker Chris Wood.

He would also be Forest's 26th new signing since they gained promotion to the Premier League last summer.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Reuters

Conor Gallagher

Everton hope to boost their Premier League survival hopes by signing Chelsea midfielder Gallagher.

The Toffees have submitted a bid of £40 million plus a potential £5m in add-ons, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It would represent Sean Dyche's first signing since being installed as Everton manager on Monday and add quality to a team languishing second-bottom of the league.

One potential snag is Gallagher's reported reluctance to join a club fighting for survival. Should talks break down, Crystal Palace, whom Gallagher enjoyed a successful season-long loan with in 2021/22, could be ready to pounce for the England international.

