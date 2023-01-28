Manchester City v Arsenal ratings: Ake 8, Haaland 6; Trossard 7, Tierney 6

Manchester City edged past Arsenal as Nathan Ake's goal earned Pep Guardiola's team a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

The top two teams in the Premier League traded blows in the first half, with Erling Haaland twice going close for City while Arsenal forced goalkeeper Stefan Ortega into two fine saves.

Guardiola brought Julian Alvarez off the bench early in the second half, with the Argentina striker firing against the post before Ake slotted home from the follow up in the 64th minute.

The sides will meet twice more in the next three months in the Premier League with the title on the line.

Arsenal hold a five-point lead over the defending champions at the top of the table, but fell to their first defeat since November at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal need to learn to be ruthless.

"Really disappointed. I think we could have got much more out of the game," said Arteta.

"We had big situations in the game and we didn't put them away. In the big moments, in big matches you have the make the difference. That is how you win these games."

