Cristiano Ronaldo 'looking forward' to Al Nassr's Saudi Super Cup showdown with Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking on Thursday to fire Al Nassr to within one match of a first trophy with his new club, when they face Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh.

The Portuguese star, signed last month on a hugely lucrative contract, debuted for the capital club on Sunday, helping his team secure a 1-0 victory against Ettifaq. The win, sealed by Anderson Talisca's first-half header, lifted Nassr back top of the Saudi Pro League.

Nine-time domestic champions, Nassr take on third-placed Ittihad next in the expanded Saudi Super Cup, with the winner at King Fahd International Stadium then meeting either Al Hilal or Al Feiha in Sunday’s final.

On Wednesday night, Ronaldo posted on Instagram: "Looking forward to the big game tomorrow! Let’s go team!"

Nassr and Ittihad boast the best defensive records in this season’s top flight, with each conceding only six goals in 14 league matches. Ittihad trail the leaders by two points, with Hilal sandwiched between – although the reigning champions have played a game more.

The Saudi Super Cup previously pitched against one another the league champions and King’s Cup winners from the previous season. However, it has been extended to include the runners-up from both.

As Hilal were the 2021/22 league winners and King’s Cup runners-up, Nassr have been provided the extra spot.

Hilal and Feiha – the latter defeated the Asian champions in last season’s King's Cup final on penalties - play earlier on Thursday.

Ronaldo, 37, joined Nassr last month on a two-and-a-half-year contract reportedly worth more than $200 million per year. The Portugal captain, the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s football, was a free agent having left Manchester United in November.

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and comfortably the highest-profile player to ply his trade in the Saudi league.