Bahraini analyst Maram AlBaharna joins City Football Group

City Football Group has hired female data journalist Maram AlBaharna as a football insights analyst.
The Bahraini will work in the Insight Department of the City Football Group to help produce high-quality, reliable and insightful visual analytics and educate the club’s football staff about analytics.
"Personal news: I’m excited to announce I’m joining City Football Group as a Football Insights Analyst," she wrote on her social media channels. "My journey in football has been an absolute ride — incredibly grateful for what’s come and what’s in store!"
AlBaharna previously worked as a data journalist at the media company The Athletic and has a Bachelor's of Applied Science in Economics and Management from the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance. She has also completed a BSc in Economics and Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science and has a Master's in Computing and Data Science from the Manchester Metropolitan University.
City Football Group owns and manages 11 football clubs worldwide, including English Premier League side Manchester City.