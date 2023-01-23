Arsenal v Manchester United player ratings: Saka 9, Nketiah 8; Rashford 8, Antony 5

A late Eddie Nketiah goal earned Arsenal a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United at the Emriates Stadium on Sunday.

United's Marcus Rashford fired home a superb right-foot strike to give his team a 17th-minute lead but Arsenal responded well and Nketiah quickly headed the Gunners level from a fine Granti Xhaka cross.

Bukayo Saka's magnificent finish put Arsenal back in front but their advantage lasted only six minutes, when Lisandro Martinez headed home his first goal for United.

But Arsenal piled on the pressure with Saka hitting the post and Nketiah denied by David de Gea's outstanding save and it was no surprise when Nketiah turned in from close range to spark wild celebrations at the Emirates.

"You can see how much it means to everyone," said Saka. "They're the only team that have beaten us this season so we really wanted to beat them for the fans.

"We know how big this win is for us. It wasn't easy and it definitely wasn't our best start to the game but we showed a lot of character to come back and get the win."

