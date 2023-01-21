Bayern Munich settle for draw as Bundesliga returns after two months

The Bundesliga resumed after an incredible two-month break on Friday and the rustiness was visible as Bayern Munich had to settle for an error-strewn 1-1 draw with Leipzig.

Read more Bundesliga resumes with leaders Bayern Munich counting cost of Germany's World Cup woes

Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg equalised after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s first-half strike as third-place Leipzig remained six points behind league leader Bayern.

“After a two-month break there were things we did well and other things we could have done better,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We were a bit too hectic in the final third.”

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer made his Bayern debut following his transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday as the injured Manuel Neuer’s replacement, but the Swiss goalkeeper had little opportunity to shine in a lacklustre encounter.

“I was so looking forward to it,” Sommer said. “Of course, a new team, and I’m a new goalkeeper, so it wasn’t always perfect, but it was fun. We’d have liked to have won.”

Veteran Bayern forward Thomas Muller had a chance to win the match in injury time with a shot from point blank range, but dragged his effort just wide.

Bayern were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when France defender Dayot Upamecano brought down Dominik Szoboszlai who was through on goal with only goalkeeper Sommer to beat.

Upamecano, one of four former Leipzig players in Bayern's squad along with manager Nagelsmann, received a yellow card.

Leipzig manager Marco Rose, who picked up a yellow card for remonstrating with the referee late in the game, said he could live with the decision.

"At first I saw it differently - I thought he [Szoboszlai] was through," said Rose.

"[But] I spoke with the referee and I can see his argument - a yellow card is totally OK."

Meanwhile, Bayern manager Nagelsmann said on Friday that injured captain Neuer remains the club's first-choice goalkeeper, despite the addition of "outstanding" Sommer.

"Yann had a good game, it's not an easy situation. Manu is our captain and a world-class player," Nagelsmann said.

"To come in after such a short [preparation] time isn't easy."

He added: "Manuel is our captain and our number one. We're doing everything we can to get him healthy, and then we assume he'll be back in the summer."

Bayern, missing several players through injury, including keeper Neuer, Sadio Mane and Lucas Hernandez, are top on 35 points, with Leipzig in third place on 29. Second-placed Freiburg, on 30, travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday.