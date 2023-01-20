Man City v Tottenham player ratings: Mahrez 9, Haaland 7; Lloris 4, Kane 6

Manchester City cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to five points with a thrilling fightback to beat Tottenham 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Just when the champion's title defence looked in danger of suffering another blow as they trailed 2-0 at halftime, goals from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and two from Riyadh Mahrez settled a see-saw contest in their favour.

READ MORE Manchester City demolish Tottenham after Mahrez inspires second-half goal onslaught

After the derby loss to Manchester United last weekend, City watched Arsenal open up an eight-point advantage at the top of the standings and risked losing further ground as Tottenham raced into a commanding first-half lead through goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.

But a rousing fightback after the break saw City score three times in 12 minutes.

Mahrez had put the home team ahead in the 63rd minute and he killed off any chance of a late twist when breaking away to score again in the 90th minute.

City face Wolves on Sunday and can move to within two points of Arsenal before the Londoners host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium later in the day.

Player ratings from the Etihad Stadium can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.