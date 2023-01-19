Premier League predictions: Arsenal edge out Man United, Liverpool draw with Chelsea

No let up in the schedule as Premier League games continue to come thick and fast after the enforced World Cup break at the end of 2022.

A big match first up on Thursday sees reigning champions Manchester City attempt to get their title defence back on track against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Another potential cracker kicks off proceedings on Saturday when Liverpool face Chelsea on Merseyside with both sides in need of three points as they look to drag themselves back into top-four contention.

Bournemouth then play host to Nottingham Forest, Leicester City take on Brighton at the King Power Stadium, Southampton entertain Aston Villa on the south coast and West Ham tackle Everton at the London Stadium. Crystal Palace's home clash with Newcastle United brings the day's schedule to a close.

Sunday starts with Leeds United versus Brentford at Elland Road and Manchester City back at the Etihad to take on Wolves. The game of the weekend then sees leaders Arsenal tackle Manchester United in the capital.

Finally, Fulham play host to Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday.

