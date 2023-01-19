Messi lands in Riyadh for PSG friendly against Ronaldo's Saudi All-Stars - in pictures

Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded squad landed in Riyadh on Thursday for a friendly match against a Saudi XI that will pit Cristiano Ronaldo against his old rival Lionel Messi.

Read more Everything you need to know about Ronaldo v Messi in Riyadh

Al Nassr's new record signing Ronaldo will be playing his first game since moving to the Saudi club and has generated tremendous interest across the world, with more than two million requests for tickets. Also, one lucky Saudi real estate businessman – real estate entrepreneur Mushref Al Ghamdi – won a special VIP ticket to see the friendly after bidding $2.6 million at auction.

The Portuguese great will be a part of the “Riyadh Season Cup” exhibition game at the King Fahd Stadium on Thursday, leading an all-star team comprising players from Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr and city rivals Al Hilal.

PSG are not short of top-level talent. They arrived in the kingdom with World Cup winner Messi, Qatar 2022 finalist Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian star Neymar, along with the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Portugal great Ronaldo, who turns 38 next month, signed a contract with Al Nassr that runs until 2025 and is reportedly worth more than $200 million.

PSG arrived in Saudi after meeting with fans and sponsors in Qatar on Wednesday and training in Doha.

The match will kick off at 9pm UAE time and will be shown on beIN Sports in the Mena region.