Cristiano Ronaldo reunites with Real Madrid in Riyadh - in pictures

The ongoing Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia turned out to be a perfect chance for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo to meet some familiar faces.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr puts Saudi Arabia football in the spotlight

Ronaldo is now in Riyadh as part of Al Nassr club after a record deal. The Portuguese great is still waiting to make his debut as he is serving a two-match domestic ban imposed by the English FA.

That gave him the opportunity to meet Real Madrid players and staff as Los Blancos trained for the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, which will take place in Riyadh on Sunday.

Ronaldo spent close to a decade at Madrid, winning 14 trophies for them, including four Champions League titles. He met with manager Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Carlos, players Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Rodrygo as the team trained in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid faced more injury problems with versatile wide man Lucas Vazquez sidelined with an ankle sprain.

The Spaniard went off in Madrid's Spanish Super Cup semi-final win over Valencia on Wednesday, replaced by Dani Carvajal in the second half.

Madrid did not specify his expected recovery period but reports suggest he will be missing for a month-and-a-half.

Los Blancos' injury problems have been mounting in 2023, with Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba out with muscular problems. Militao was also taken off after feeling dizzy when a ball struck him in the head during the clash in Saudi Arabia, while Eduardo Camavinga took a blow to the knee.