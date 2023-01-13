Fulham v Chelsea player ratings: Willian 8, Pereira 8; Joao Felix 4, Chalobah 3

Graham Potter pleaded with his Chelsea players to "stay together" after a 2-1 defeat at Fulham that saw Blues forward Joao Felix sent off on his debut before a decisive blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Potter's troubled side crashed to a seventh defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions after another spluttering display on Thursday.

The Blues fell behind to a goal from their former winger Willian in the first half at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

Kalidou Koulibaly equalised after the break but Felix was dismissed for a reckless studs-up lunge on Kenny Tete.

Fulham were gifted their late winner by Chelsea keeper Kepa, who made a hash of dealing with a cross that Carlos Vinicius converted to leave Potter facing renewed talk of the sack just four months after he replaced the axed Thomas Tuchel.

"We made a couple of mistakes for their first goal, then the red card changes the game. Disappointed with the second goal because I think we could do better and that is what cost us," Potter said.

"We have got to keep working. There is no other solution. You have to keep working, stay together and try to get the three points."

