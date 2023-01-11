Ten Hag satisfied with Man United's League Cup win but wanted game finished earlier

Erik ten Hag said he was pleased Manchester United “did the job” to beat Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarter-finals but insisted his team should have finished off the tie earlier.

READ MORE Rashford continues scoring hot streak as Man Utd cruise into League Cup semi-finals

Brazilian winger Antony gave United a 21st-minute lead at Old Trafford but it wasn't until Marcus Rashford's late double did the hosts guarantee their place in the semi-finals.

“I said before we have to reach the semi-finals and we did the job,” United manager Ten Hag said. “We had to finish the game early on but, in the end, the objective was getting to the semi-final, so compliments to the team.

“The only thing I'm not happy with is we had to finish the game early on, finish the scoring chances or take an extra pass.”

Rashford, on as second-half substitute, extended his fine run of form with a well-taken brace which took his goal tally to seven in his last seven games and 15 for the season across all club competitions.

“I have said many times, when he brings himself in the position, when the team brings him in the position, one-on-ones, he will score,” Ten Hag said. “And that is what he is doing in this moment. So, if he keeps the focus and putting the same effort in, he will keep continuing scoring.”

Charlton manager Dean Holden said he was proud of his team's effort but urged his players to refocus for Saturday's League One match against Barnsley.

Man United v Charlton player ratings

Expand Autoplay MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYER RATINGS: Tom Heaton – 7. His first Manchester United start over 20 years since he made his reserve debut for the club. The 36-year-old was confident when needed towards the end of the first and throughout the second half as Charlton became more emboldened. Clean sheet. PA

“Pride in the performance and pride in the way we showed ourselves as a football club — on and off the pitch,” said Holden. “We rode our luck for the first 20 minutes but we defended the box really well — which club comes here and doesn’t have to ride their luck in the Premier League? We grew into the game on the back of that.

“We were so close. How many times on the counter-attack were we close to finding that last pass, that final moment? We just couldn’t find it. I’m disappointed with losing the game. We’re trying to get a winning culture into the team.

“This can’t be after the lord mayor’s show,” Holden added. “We’ve got Barnsley to take care off at the weekend.”