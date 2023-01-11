Cristiano Ronaldo deal 'does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids': Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at new club Al Nassr does not "entail commitments to any World Cup bids", the Saudi club has said.

It was reported on Monday that the Portuguese star was expected to earn an additional €200 million on top of his already lucrative playing contract to promote Saudi Arabia's joint 2030 World Cup bid.

However, the Saudi Pro League leaders on Tuesday denied the claim and said that Ronaldo's focus was on helping the club achieve its goals.

"Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success," a club statement said.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half year contract this month on a reported salary worth in excess of $200 million per year including commercial and sponsorship tie-ins.

After Qatar successfully hosted the 2022 World Cup, Saudi Arabia is said to be considering a bid to bring the tournament back to the Middle East.

"Ronaldo will be paid more than 200 million euros [$214 million] for the deal," AFP quoted a club source as saying Monday.

"He will be an ambassador for the Saudi World Cup 2030 bid for another 200 million."

Ronaldo is currently serving a two-match ban carried over from his previous club Manchester United, who he parted ways with in November after criticising officials and manager Erik ten Hag in a television interview.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker could potentially play his first match in a high-profile friendly against old adversary Lionel Messi and his team Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh on January 19.