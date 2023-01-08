Klopp renews calls to scrap FA Cup replays after Liverpool's draw with Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reiterated his desire to see FA Cup replays scrapped in favour of extra time and penalties after his side played out a 2-2 draw with Wolves in the third round on Saturday.

Klopp had been asked prior to the match at Anfield about his thoughts on FA Cup replays and said "other solutions" needed to be found to financially support smaller clubs.

The German's comments came after senior figures from the Premier League, English Football League, and Football Association met to discuss the future of the game, which included the future of the League Cup, FA Cup replays and the Community Shield.

The topic of FA Cup replays was again raised with Klopp after Liverpool's draw with Wolves at Anfield, meaning a second third-round match will be played at Molineux.

"The situation is that we could still play extra-time, or a penalty shootout, and the game is decided tonight," Klopp said. "We deserved not more than a draw tonight and whatever the consequences are, in this case it's now an extra game, so that's fine. I have no problem with that.

"Somebody told me that they will talk about it if they scrap [replays] ... there was a discussion, I didn't start the discussion, I got a question and I don’t think we should have them, but I knew we still have them.

"It was clear that we have now to go to Wolves; Wolves are probably in this moment more happy about it than we are, but until then we will be happy enough to give it a go."

A replay might have been avoided if Wolves defender Tito's goal stood to give the visitors a late 3-2 lead, but his goal was ruled out for offside against Matheus Nunes in the build-up. The video assistant referee had no camera angle available to potentially overturn the original offside decision, leaving Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui furious.

Expand Autoplay Hwang Hee-chan celebrates scoring Wolverhampton Wanderers' second goal during the FA Cup third round match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool on January 7, 2023. AFP

And Klopp admitted he thought the goal might have stood, saying: "On the pitch I couldn’t see it, so I had no idea. For me, I thought it's a goal. It was the player in the left corner who might have been offside.

"We have one angle, which I saw in the dressing room, where it could be offside but I would not swear on it, or however you say that, but it could be. But I think this angle the VAR didn't have, if I'm right, that’s what I heard.

"I don’t know how these things can happen, but it happened. So, I understand the frustration of Wolves because you want to have the right decision in these moments."