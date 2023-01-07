Newcastle United suffer upset defeat to League One Sheffield Wednesday

Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United were shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 away defeat to crash out of the FA Cup in the third round.

Newcastle, who sit third in the top flight, fell two goals behind as League One side Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass netted twice in the second half.

Windass opened the scoring as he finished off an intricate move in the 52nd minute before doubling his side's advantage when he coolly slotted past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka later in the half after running through a gap in the middle of the defence.

“It's one of the proudest moments in my managerial career to date,” Wednesday manager Darren Moore said.

“I'm really pleased for everybody at the club and I'm delighted for the players. We were up against a really good team and put in an excellent performance.”

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle were the dominant side with 76 per cent of the possession and 22 shots compared with the hosts’ nine, yet they failed to make the most of it.

Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back for Newcastle in the 69th minute as he tapped in from close range after Cameron Dawson did well to stop Chris Wood’s initial effort from a corner, but it was little more than a consolation.

Dawson was called into action throughout the game to keep the dream alive for Wednesday, and his manager highlighted the importance of his performance.

He added: “We didn't allow them to settle into their rhythm and that gave us some hope in the game. I thought every one of them did well.

“Josh Windass will get the headlines but Cameron Dawson pulled off a couple of great saves. You know you're going to get tested against teams like this so your keeper has to concentrate and be in the right place when needed, and he was.”

Newcastle manager Howe highlighted that he thought his team should've made the most of the chances they created.

“ (We are) bitterly disappointed to go out, I thought the performance was OK,” he said.

“We created enough chances to win the tie and their goalkeeper made a number of great saves but we weren’t clinical enough when those presentable opportunities were there.

“We have to accept the defeat and Sheffield Wednesday battled for everything, as we did, but it wasn’t to be.”